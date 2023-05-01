Popular Nigerian music godfather Don Jazzy celebrated one of his hottest signees, Rema's birthday on May 1, 2023

The Mavin CEO took to social media to remind the public of Rema’s impact on the Nigerian music business

Sharing a clip of one of his most recent songs, Don Jazzy hailed him as a young lord doing great things on the scene

Nigerian music heavyweight Don Jazzy celebrated one of his talented signees, Rema, on his birthday.

The Mavin CEO took to social media to acknowledge Rema’s impact while celebrating his essence on his special day.

Don Jazzy celebrates Rema's birthday Credit: @rema, @donjazzy

Source: Instagram

On his birthday shoutout to the young champ, Don Jazzy hailed him as a young lord and a trailblazer in the game.

He said: "Shout out to Young Hov, Lorde Rema, the first of his kind. Happy birthday, @heisrema. "

See his post below

Nigerian react

@AdeModasola:

"Happy Birthday Remy boy.❤️"

@Michael__Doin:

"Rema is +1 today and today is also public holiday..baba say everyday na holiday..❤️"

dhttj:

"God bless your new age .Have an amazing day ahead."

Source: Legit.ng