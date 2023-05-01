Music Executive Don Jazzy Celebrates Rema on His Birthday, Calls Him Young Lord: “First of His Kind”
- Popular Nigerian music godfather Don Jazzy celebrated one of his hottest signees, Rema's birthday on May 1, 2023
- The Mavin CEO took to social media to remind the public of Rema’s impact on the Nigerian music business
- Sharing a clip of one of his most recent songs, Don Jazzy hailed him as a young lord doing great things on the scene
Nigerian music heavyweight Don Jazzy celebrated one of his talented signees, Rema, on his birthday.
The Mavin CEO took to social media to acknowledge Rema’s impact while celebrating his essence on his special day.
On his birthday shoutout to the young champ, Don Jazzy hailed him as a young lord and a trailblazer in the game.
He said: "Shout out to Young Hov, Lorde Rema, the first of his kind. Happy birthday, @heisrema. "
See his post below
Nigerian react
@AdeModasola:
"Happy Birthday Remy boy.❤️"
@Michael__Doin:
"Rema is +1 today and today is also public holiday..baba say everyday na holiday..❤️"
dhttj:
"God bless your new age .Have an amazing day ahead."
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that a video clip shared by the most followed human on social media, former Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo of his kids dancing to a Nigerian song has gone viral.
The viral clip has led to massive reactions across social media platforms in Nigeria.
In the trending video, Ronaldo's son and daughters danced to Rema's global hit, 'Calm Down.' During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the same Rema song was also heard in some stadiums.
Top Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy, appears to be the only Nigerian celebrity with a verified Twitter account.
In the late hours of April 20, 2023, Twitter was buzzing after a number of celebrities all over the world lost their Twitter verification badges.
This came after Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, introduced Twitter Blue whereby people would have to pay a fee monthly if they wanted to have a verified account.
Source: Legit.ng