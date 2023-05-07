Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has caused an online buzz after he revealed the prices of his outfit in a recent video

The self-styled celebrity barman shared a video where he flaunted his N1.5 million agbada and his N1m Dior sneakers

The video of Cubana Chiefpriest showing off his expensive outfit raised a series of comments as netizens rated his look

Popular Nigerian socialite, Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest, is now making headlines over his recent video where he flaunted his expensive outfit.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, the socialite shared a clip of himself rocking a brown agbada paired with sneakers.

Chiefpriest appeared to be really feeling his look as he continued to move around to show his outfit in front of the camera.

Fans react as Cubana Chiefpriest rocks N1.5m agbada and N1m sneakers. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the socialite took to the caption of his post to reveal how much his outfit cost. According to him, he was wearing a N1.5 million agbada and a N1 million pair of Dior sneakers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his words:

“1.5 Million Naira Agbada @seyivodi You Dey Sew, I Come Balance Am With 1 Million Naira @dior Sneakers. No Be To Get Money, You Sabi Chop Am? ”

See his video below:

Netizens react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s N1.5m agbada and N1m sneakers

Shortly after the socialite flaunted his expensive outfit on social media, it raised numerous comments from netizens. Some of them shared their thoughts on how the expensive attire looked on Cubana Chiefpriest. Read some of their comments below:

franklin_more001:

“Person wey wear bend-down select 2k sef look much better than you …. Wettin be this? Wetting be this? Jesus ! Jesus!”

peakessentialhealth:

“It doesn’t even look like it.”

kemichik:

“The money is loud but your structure is not bringing it out.”

gyal_like_presh:

“This outfit no go well for my eyes abi na the shoe spoil am?”

stitches_by_onyii_:

“That shoe no go well with that agbada ”

_feyi01:

“Ur dressing sha , nah only God go save you.”

Cubana Chiefpriest lookalike vows to go for DNA test

Cubana Chiefpriest recently made the news over a paternity-related issue.

Just recently, a video made the rounds online of a TikTok user, @EmelinWestside claiming that he had gotten comments about looking so much like the socialite.

Not stopping there, Emelin said he was going to confront his mother to tell him the truth about his father and that if she claimed not to know, he would go and do a DNA test so he could find out if Cubana Chiefpriest was his dad.

Source: Legit.ng