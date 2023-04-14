Popular US singer, Billie Eilish, caused a buzz on the Nigerian social media space over her music preference

During a question and answer session on social media, the Ocean Eyes crooner was asked what song she was currently obsessed with and she reacted

A screenshot of it soon made the rounds showing that Wizkid’s song, Frames, was edited onto her original response by the Nigerian singer’s fan

Multiple Grammy-winning US singer, Billie Eilish, caused a buzz on social media after she shared her music preference.

On her Instagram story, the Ocean Eyes crooner hosted a question and answer session and a curious fan asked about her current music obsession.

In response to that, the 21-year-old singer shared that she was currently obsessed with a song titled Me Gustas Tu by Manu Chao.

Fans call out Wizkid FC for editing Billie Eilish's post. Photos: @billieeilish, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

However, one of Wizkid’s fans took to social media to share an edited version of her response and added one of the songs off the Star Boy’s More Love, Less Ego album titled Frames.

See the edited screenshot below:

Nigerians react over drama between Billie Eilish’s music obsession and Wizkid FC

As expected, Eilish supposed endorsement of Wizkid’s music soon trended on the Nigerian social media space and drew interesting comments from netizens. While some people were pleased with it, others were quick to point out that the post was edited.

Read some of their comments below:

sonof_god67:

“Normally Wizkid doesn’t do song for Africa.”

famzy_derek:

“Had This song on repeat for days.”

king_charlie99:

“See people dey celebrate wetin FC cook for groupchat ”

iam_softboy_:

“Edited ”

beehappy825:

“Una don day edit now abi ”

This tweep posted the original screenshot:

Lummy asked a question:

Overripe coconut asked the FC fan why he was lying:

A Davido fan posted their own edited version:

Liya tweeted:

Source: Legit.ng