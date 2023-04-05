A TikTok user, Bernard Esther, whose son recently went viral for looking like Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi, has finally cleared the air

In a new development, the young mother shared a video showing her son’s father after netizens questioned her

However, the new video of the boy’s real father stirred mixed reactions on social media as some netizens felt the post was unnecessary

A TikTok user, Bernard Esther, has now revealed the identity of her son’s father after the little boy went viral for looking like Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi.

Just recently, Legit.ng had reported that a lady posted a video showing photos of her son and fans began to ask questions as they noted that he looked like the singer’s late son.

In a new development, the young boy’s mother took to her TikTok page to show off her son’s father after pressure from netizens.

Fans react as father of boy who looks like Davido's Ifeanyi is finally unveiled. Photos: @bernardesther

Source: TikTok

Her new post featured a series of photos and video snippets of the toddler with his young father bonding on different occasions.

See the clip below:

Video of Ifeanyi’s lookalike’s real father gets fans talking

Shortly after the boy’s mother posted a video of his dad, the clip trended online and raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. Read some comments below:

nikkie_shugar:

“We don hear e don do if not something else why u sef dey post them.”

iffynelson:

“Ifeanyi twin .”

ah_van_dee:

“This one will stay IJN❤️.”

Mikkytorino:

“Someone just said on twitter that: DAVIDO SHOULD ADOPT THE BABY likee wetin wey dey actually smoke for this country??? Dem tell u say the family dey motherless babies home???”

realfredocapman:

“That boy might not really look like ifeanyi in person. Just saying.”

sen_swanky9:

“This isn’t right, flaunting the boy on social media can bring back the horrible memories of davido, he’s just healing from the catastrophe.”

mgbachiamarachi:

“I guess watching it now, we realize e no resemble Ifeanyi anymore .”

sabigal1:

“Lovely filtered family .”

bahdt_girl_annie1:

“Omo make them rest .”

Ennymilly:

“Omo can you people rest.”

_____zannah:

“But is this post necessary sha????”

Kanyin.xoxo_:

“Give chioma this baby now .”

smartofficial__:

“Una sure say no be David be the actual father.”

Source: Legit.ng