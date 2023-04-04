Davido's logistics manager Isrel DMW will link up with the singer soon, and netizens are excited for him

Finally returning to his Instagram page, the logistic manager shared photos as he finally arrived in the UK, where Davido has been

The highlight of Juju's arrival in London is the golden bell he packed with his bags

Davido's logistics manager Isreal DMW has finally returned fully to social media, and netizens are looking forward to his usual vibes.

Juju as he is fondly called, shared photos as he landed in London to meet up with his boss and other crew members.

Isreal DMW lands in London Photo credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Decked in PUMA fits from head to toe, Davido's loyal guy proudly showed off his famous bell.

From indications, Isreal will be a huge nuisance when he finally reunites with his oga, Davido.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He captioned his post with:

"#timesless, Puma shiit, # dorime❤️. @puma"

See the post below:

Reactions to Isreal DMW's post

ire_wealth_19:

"He is going to use the bell to hype davido."

hypeguru_:

"Juju is back ooo, if you love juju gather here."

officialmmgboss:

"That bell done travel to different countries more than some people here "

kennedy.ekezie:

"Baba where you carry bell dey go?? "

globaladusafowah:

"I am happy now ❤️❤️❤️❤️If davido is looking for a loyal human being around him aside his wife and family, it u isreal."

billyque_b:

"Puma All Through @isrealdmw see u soon on Wednesday "

eko.savage:

"No be juju be that"

iamtrinityguy:

"Juju we miss you ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

don_scoto_001:

"Juju in London we no go here word again oo"

anniecrucy:

"Juju wan go ring mid term break bell for London oya get set "

official_preciouss:

"U really said it say you Dey go London. I love how you love our Davido❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Davido tweets excitement ahead of reunion with Isreal

As music lovers grooved to some hot new songs courtesy of the Davido's Timeless album, the singer's presence on social media excited 30BG fans.

The award-winning singer posted a tweet in which he expressed excitement ahead of reuniting with his logistics manger, Isreal DMW.

Fans had expressed concern over Isreal's unusual silence following the release of the album.

Source: Legit.ng