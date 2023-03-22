Afrobeats rising star Oludipe Olawasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, will be touring outside the country to perform for his foreign fanbase

Afrobeats rising star Oludipe Olawasanmi David, popularly known as Spyro, has said that he will tour outside the country to perform a couple of songs in his repertoire.

The Who Is Your Guy crooner took to his social media accounts to make the announcement that elated the hearts of his growing fan base.

The countries he will be mainly visiting include France, Germany, Austria, Amsterdam, Denmark, and Italy, to mention a few.

The tour will start on May 5, all through to June 4, 2023.

It promises to be exciting for lovers of Afrobeats as they experience the new voice currently on the frontline.

In his caption, the singer noted that more cities will be announced soon:

"Tell a friend to tell a friend that TAP Boy is coming; it’s gonna be MADNESS. More cities to be announced soon."

See his post below

Nigerians react to Spyro’s update

ini_jackson1:

"Why Napoli what about Milano Italy ."

evereeno:

"God you do this one....... Finally, the world gets to hear you and all the hard work you had put in to get here...... Happy for you."

mimilake7474:

"I'm not commenting until I see UK on the list because I wanna be your GUY on the stage. ❤❣️"

grantblack_0123:

"My bro making waves already! Isssssgoing"

Spyro gets rpiritual, reveals How 'sapa' showed him 'shege'

upcoming act, Spyro, was appreciative of the process he took to get to the breakthrough in his career.

The Who is Your Guy crooner revealed what it took him to survive in the country’s biggest commercial city, Lagos, with almost nothing to eat.

Spyro, whose latest banger is currently making waves, encouraged his new fan base to love and embrace their creator.

