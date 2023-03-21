Top Nigerian rapper and talent manager, Olamide, recently clocked 34 to the joy of his many fans

To honour the music star, fans took to social media to vote for their favourite YBNL musician

After a round of voting, Fireboy DML topped the poll, beating Asake and former YBNL star, Lil Kesh

Much-loved Nigerian rapper, Olamide, turned 34 on March 15, and social media was taken over by fans who celebrated him.

To further honour the singer on his big day, Legit.ng organised a poll for its readers to participate in.

The YBNL boss has no doubt signed a number of artists to his label and helped them rise to fame with his backing.

Fans vote for their favourite YBNL star to mark Olamide's 34th birthday. Photos: @olamide, @asakemusic, @fireboydml, @lilkeshofficial

In the Legit.ng poll, fans of the music star were made to pick their favourite YBNL music star. They had to choose between Fireboy DML, Asake and Lil Kesh.

Fireboy tops the poll as fans vote

After a round of voting, it was obvious that Fireboy was the fans' favourite. He emerged as the winner after bagging more than half of the votes.

The Bandana crooner had a total of 51.2% votes. Fireboy was followed by Asake who had 36.6% of all the total votes cast. Lil Kesh came in third place with 12.2% votes.

See how Olamide and YBNL fans voted below:

Olamide shares funny reason for signing new artistes

Much-loved Nigerian rapper, Olamide, caused a stir on social media after he explained his reason for signing new artistes to his label.

It is no news that Olamide has been instrumental in helping the careers of a number of talented and upcoming musicians in the industry.

The YBNL boss spoke during an interview. According to the top Nigerian rapper, there was a time he was making so much money, and it kept stacking up. He did not know what to do with the funds and decided to invest in new musicians. The YBNL boss added that it was his way of giving back.

Source: Legit.ng