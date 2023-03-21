Singer Ayra Starr has left her fans and supporters feeling proud after sharing some new information about her educational background

During an interview, the Mavin superstar recounted taking her WAEC exam a year earlier in other to get into the university soon enough

Starr, who schooled in Benin Republic, disclosed that she graduated at the age of 18, and netizens had mixed reactions

Mavin Records artiste Ayra Starr is no doubt one of the youngest superstars in the Nigerian music industry at the moment.

A portion of the singer’s recent interview surfaced in the online community and gave her fans more reason to be proud of her.

The video captured Starr talking about her academic background and how she always knew that she wanted to be a young pop star.

According to her, this desire motivated her to take her WAEC exam a year earlier than scheduled in other to gain admission into the university early enough.

The singer disclosed that she studied at a university in the Benin Republic, and it took her three years to bag a degree in international relations.

According to Starr, she was 18 when she completed her university education. The singer also hinted at future plans to return to school and pursue another degree.

Social media users react to Ayra Starr’s interview

Adeyinka said:

"Na lie you no read anything then teach you for hall."

Adelanigbotemi said:

"Wow so na benin republic you finish ion con see you for benin now chaii."

danvilo said:

"My love for this girl."

