Nigerian indigenous rap lord Olamide added another year on March 15 and was honoured by fans and industry colleagues

Popular dancer and show promoter Pocolee joined a couple of Baddo’s dedicated fans to celebrate him on his special day

The celebrity hype man wished his colleague and business partner a beautiful year ahead while he hailed him as the king

Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) music executive Olamide Baddo is marking his birthday on Wednesday, March 15, and fans have taken to different channels to appreciate him.

The indigenous rapper is yet to react, as fans have already taken it upon themselves to celebrate him in their unique way.

Popular Nigerian dancer and show promoter took to Twitter to write:

"Hbd King Baddo Stay blessed forever, Idan Nla ❤️ @Olamide."

SnehQueenBee, one of the popular Twitter accounts known to be a dedicated fan of the Story For The Gods crooner, led the bandwagon on the bird app.

"Happy birthday to the Realest. The GOAT. The Icon. The Ijaya Phobic. The Mogul. Happy 34 birthday to OLAMIDE BADDO. Thank you for everything, legend."

Fast-rising act Chinko Ekun, who was formerly a label mate, took to the bird app to thank the rapper for making his dreams come true:

"Happy birthday, king! @Olamide. Thanks for giving a lot of people the chance to achieve their dreams. Long life and prosperity."

Social media users celebrate Olamide

@hisroyalflexer:

"Happy birthday king @Olamide .more blessings owo baba milli..."

@dcgumptin:

"Happy birthday day to my one and only dad ❤️ my own greatest of all time EKUN abija wara Apata piiti owo baba milli husband ayishat."

@Labo_big:

"Happy birthday my superstar wishing you long life and prosperity, and many more fruitful years to you."

@ForeignNaijaBoy:

"Happy birthday to the biggest artist in Africa, a mentor, a Father and my Role model."

Portable speaks on his relationship with Olamide

In a live video chat with one of his signees, Portable disclosed a random fact about his relationship with the indigenous rap lord Olamide Badoo.

Portable advised artists not to stress their helpers because even he doesn’t disturb Olamide and allows him to give him money whenever he wants to.

"Olamide dey give me money, but I no dey beg am for food money. No dey stress your helper," he said.

