Young female Nigerian singer Raybekah trends as she goes gaga online after American hip-hop artist, Offset slid into her DM and chatted her up

In the viral shared online by Raybekah of her chat with the US rapper, the singer was heard threatening her fans on Instagram for underrating her

The Ex-boyfriend crooner is famous for her melodious voice and popular freestyle singing challenge she usually does with her friends

Fast-rising Nigerian female singer, Raybekah trends online as a video clip of her jubilating after internationally famous American rapper Offset slid into her DM to chat her up.

Raybekah's biggest hit song to date is Ex-Boyfriend released in 2022. She is also famous for her viral freestyle singing challenge with her friends on TikTok and Instagram.

Fast-rising Nigerian female singer, Raybekah trends online after getting a DM from American rapper Offset. Photo credit: @raybekah_/@offsetyrn

However, it seems her talents have travelled even further than she might have envisaged. Getting a DM from Offset can be considered her music reaching the international airwaves.

This isn't the first time international artists contacted Nigerian singers for collaborative works. Afrobeat's global rise continues to fascinate many of its African enthusiasts.

Watch Raybekah's video sharing how Offset reached out to her on Instagram:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Offset reaching out to Raybekah

@_vibeshot:

"Your hardwork is so inspiring, you deserve this dear, I know something bigger is coming.❤️"

@isayah0:

"Remake the song with the original beat."

@jayyderby:

"Another one in dJ Khaled voice ! After ChrisBrown there is more up & coming."

@lalafoxx_:

" But did you answer the question tho?! We need answers Raybekah!"

@softmadeit:

"We’re international baby!❤️."

@vivascuisine:

"All the blue ticked dun dey comment bcos say na int'l guy dm,but una no comment when she post the naI music Neither assisted to promote...High service, ndi High Neck."

@awelewa____:

"Abeg reply am before he change mind oo……..congrats babes."

@jaywonjuwonlo:

"Say I no tell you ni ❤️❤️ Keep going my baby. E go be Aje!"

@official_ikechukwu:

"Na this be the reason ur voice need rest. I still dey wait oooo."

@generall_kaji:

"He don happen . Tell them yesterday’s price is not today’s PRICE … keep moving mountains"

Asake, Ayra Starr and Raybekah and 5 others are the biggest breakout stars in the music industry for 2022

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that in 2022 some new artists became household names, while some old ones finally came into full glory, making a stake for themselves at the big boy's table.

The TikTok viral sensation Raybekah was one of the breakout stars of 2022. You might have heard her songs like Ex-Boyfriend or Put a Finger Down. You might not be able to put a face to the songs.

However, Raybekah is one of the best singers of her generation. She has a beautiful sonic voice with a tremendous range. She is one to watch out for in the future.

