As Davido continues to stay away from the public space, an old video of him speaking on his career has reemerged

During an old interview with Bolanle Olukanni, the top singer made it clear that he is bigger than everybody when asked if he thought he was the biggest artiste in Nigeria

Davido’s insistence on being the biggest in the Nigerian music scene raised a lot of interesting comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, is once again on the lips of Nigerians after an old video of him reemerged on social media.

In the video, the Stand Strong crooner was being interviewed by media personality Bolanle Olukanni.

While speaking on the show, Davido made it clear that he is bigger than everybody in Nigeria. He was then asked if he thought he was the biggest artiste in the country.

Fans react to video of Davido saying he is the biggest in Nigeria. Photos: @davido, @vanzyvanz

Not changing his stance, Davido insisted that he was the biggest and that the facts are clear to see. The presenter went ahead to ask him what criteria made him the biggest and the music star said in terms of everything, he is the biggest.

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Davido insisting he is the biggest artiste in Nigeria

Read some of their comments below:

morgan_dmw:

“Everything Everything, No Checks !! ”

sus_an_n:

“No need to tell dem Dey knw ❤️❤️❤️”

sammoofficial:

“Everything alaye… why she dey price am naw? She no understand English?”

bigtimaa:

“Aswear na like this I wan Dey hype myself.”

erica_fejiro:

“OBO is not deir mate …. Who wan compete with a man after Gods heart ???? Nobody ”

adaceejay:

“Wen u are big u are big, u don't need to prove I Stan and restan DAVIDO.”

bellepeauworld:

“Yes everything!! no stress our 001 abeg.”

