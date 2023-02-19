Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has dampened the hopes of fans and supporters who are still itching to watch him walk the aisle

The actor’s friend recently made a pass at him on IG and he used the opportunity to note that he has no interest in anything that will lead to a marriage

Ekubo who had a messy breakup with his former fiance, Fancy Acholonu, sparked mixed reactions from netizens with his words

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has seemingly suggested that he isn’t ready to commit to a relationship that will end up in marriage any time soon.

Just recently, a female friend of the actor posted his picture on Instagram and teasingly mentioned how she’s planning to get married to him.

Alexx Ekubo speaks on marriage. Photo: @alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

Even though the friend was clearly teasing Ekubo, he used the opportunity to mention that he has logged out of anything that will lead him to the path of marriage.

Check out a screenshot below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Social media users

As expected, the comment from Ekubo who had a nasty breakup with his ex-fiance, Fancy Acholonu, got people talking on social media.

Read some comments sighted below:

rayspotlight said:

"What are you now teaching the youth sir ? With y’all influence and reputations y’all come out to discourage the youth for y’all personal shiitzz. Keep things to yourself sometimes the youths are watching."

joanodenu said:

"Kukuma face the one when you know make another problem nor come out."

onyinyechi_nf said:

"You must wed oo, if not we will keep peddling rumors about your kini ."

ewatomi.xx said:

"Y u no go remove ur leg u wey no even get something to do b4 sef gaybriela."

captain_abbey1 said:

"Stay Fruity Mr Alex ."

chyomsss said:

"A man that didn’t touch his fiancé for five years can as well stay a lifetime without it."

mystizinny said:

"Always setting himself up for drag."

Fancy Acholonu opens cans of worms on ex-fiance Alexx Ekubo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actor Alexx Ekubo’s former relationship with his ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu, made headlines on the internet.

Fancy in an interview shed light on what transpired in their relationship and how there is no hope of them getting back together.

The young lady also answered questions on Alexx’s sexuality, how she was going to fund most of the wedding and more.

Source: Legit.ng