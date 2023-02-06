Still in celebration of Tems’ Grammy victory, Nigerians have continued to storm social media with several views on the win

A random Twitter user identified as Ndoki Republic took to her account to make demands on Tems and her loyal fans

The tweet from Ndoki stressed that Afrobeats star Wizkid was the person who made Tems who she is today and encouraged that Wizzy should be appreciated for Tems’ Grammy win

A Nigerian Twitter user identified as Ndoki Republic has sparked reactions online with her recent demands on Tems and her fans.

The user in a viral tweet demanded that Tems and her fans be thankful to Wizkid for the Higher crooner's Grammy feat.

Pictures of Tems in the Grammy Awars event and a picture of Tems with Wizkid in Essence video Credit: @temsszn, @ndoki_republic

Source: Twitter

She went on to say that Wizkid made Tems who she is today.

"Congrats to Tems. We should also be thankful to Wiz. He made Tems who she is today, Essence killed it all. #GRAMMYs."

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See post below

Social media users react

d2oris:

"But Tems made essence a hit. Matter of fact, Tems is not the only female artiste wizkid collaborated with. What happens to Tiwa, Seyi and co. Please give Tems her stop discrediting her talent."

georgeusifoh:

"E na don start, wizkid na God? Na God Dey run am, at it appointment time."

worldwide_edodavid:

"This statement dey pain me….which one is he MADE Tems…what’s wrong with you people?"

onos_of_warri:

"lol TEMS made essence!!! But it’s fine if y’all say Wizkid made tems cuz it makes y’all sleep well at night.‍♂️"

michaelblessingofficial:

"Do you know if people love essence because of Tems role in it, Essence was a collaboration between Wizkid and Tems, why give Wizzy all the credit and not Tems?"

beckymacky:

"This people always make everything about themselves nah wizkid go find Tems for him mama use Abi? That girl is good there’s no essence without Tems so u people should rest it was a win win."

Tems makes history as 1st female Afrobeats artiste to win Grammy

It was indeed a beautiful moment of celebration for Nigerian singer Temilade Openiyi aka Tems following her first win at the prestigious Grammy Awards.

The 65th edition of the annual award ceremony went down on February 5, and Tems was among the lucky winners of the night.

The lady made history as the first female Nigerian singer to win a Grammy and it was all for her efforts on rapper Future’s Wait For You track.

Source: Legit.ng