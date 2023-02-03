Nigerian Afro-pop sensation Niniola was one of the major influences in her sister Teniola’s musical career

The Maradona crooner narrated their early years and how she always encouraged her younger ones, including Teni, to sing

Niniola’s revelation about Teni’s interest and growth in the industry was met with admiration from netizens

The musical talent of the Apata sisters, Niniola and Teni, has continued to amaze their fans and music lovers.

The eldest of the duo, Niniola, has revealed the growth and development of her sister Teni, who at first had a failed beginning with music.

The Nigerian Afro-pop singer, in an interview, stated how Teni’s voice used to be very bad when they were much younger.

Pictures of Nigerian singers Niniola and Teni Credit: @officialniniola @tenitertainer

Source: Instagram

Niniola explained that it came as a shock to her when Teni returned from secondary school with a voice that was good enough to score a song.

"I used to force my younger ones then to come and do back up for me. Teni did not have a singing voice; she just wanted to sing, and most of the time she sang very badly. It wasn’t until years later that she told me that she thought I was jealous of her voice before other people called her attention to it. Until one day, when she was in secondary school, she came up to me and sang, and I was like: it is a lie. I was baffled."

Watch her video below:

Netizens react to Niniola's revelation

mtricedmoney:

"Well she’s better than you rn, it’s not how you start but how you end."

pe_ace4390:

"Aww e shock her."

kimmykandy_kiki:

"Two big sister. "

bigtrexofficial:

"We need a collabo from you and your sister."

elsazaime:

"Now she has the best voice."

Source: Legit.ng