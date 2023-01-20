Top Nigerian female singer, Tems, is now being wooed by legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg

The Essence co-singer took to her Instagram page to share a video of Snoop Dogg begging her for a collaboration

The international star explained that his whole family has been feeling Tems’ music as he begged her for them to make a song together

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Legendary American rapper, Snoop Dogg, has shown interest in making music with Nigerian star, Tems.

The talented songstress took to her official Instagram page to share some new photos of herself alongside a video of Snoop Dogg begging her for music collaboration.

In the video, the US rapper was heard telling Tems that he and his family are huge fans of her music. He then proceeded to ask when they will get on a song together.

Video trends as Snoop Dogg begs Tems for music feature. Photos: @snoopdogg, @temsbaby

Source: Instagram

According to Snoop, he wants to make a hit record with Tems.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In his words:

“So Tems, when are we going to make a record? You know I’m a fan. I had to get that out of the way, now let’s get to the sh!t, let’s make a fxcking hit record girl. You’ve been having my whole family dancing to your sh!t, I need one with you and you can post that. Happy new year from D O double G.”

See the last slide for the video:

Nigerians react to video of Snoop Dogg begging Tems for music feature

A number of Nigerian netizens were excited to see Snoop Dogg also being a fan of Tems’ music. Many of them found it iconic for the rap legend to want to have a feature with her.

Read some of their reactions below:

hey_leeyysa:

“For real how does it feel to have people you watched as a kid want to make music with you? " I Grace!”

faithibrahim_:

“So tems, when we gon' make a recorddddd.”

stun_the_creator:

“Snoop be begging you for a Answer his prayers Only Music feature please”

laurafreshness202:

“Beautiful stems, pls make a hit song with uncle Snoooop”

ik.official:

“Ask nicely sir”

iam_jayklear:

“9ja to the world”

fadabtc_001:

“USA musician must beg ehh”

loloduir_:

“Yesss uncle snoop”

Tems bags first Golden Globe nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tems gave her fans and supporters yet another reason to brag about her.

The much-loved songstress made history as became the first Nigerian singer to bag a Golden Globe nomination.

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna for her songwriting efforts on Marvel's Lift Me Up movie soundtrack.

Source: Legit.ng