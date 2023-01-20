Nigerian alte-soul musician Tems has taken the time to reflect on her worth in the entertainment industry

The Afro diva bragged about the invitation she received from the celebrated American rapper Snoop Dogg

Tems' statement about attracting all notable voices in the country and abroad prompted netizens to flood her post with comments

The country’s cherished soul artist, Tems, recently got an invitation from one of the most reputable American rappers, Snoop Dogg.

The video that broke the news of the invitation saw Snoop Dogg beg the country’s fast-rising genius Tems for music collaboration.

Tems reacts to Snoop Dogg's invitation Credit: @temsbaby, @snoopdogg

Source: Instagram

The Crazy Things crooner came online to recount her worth in the Nigerian entertainment industry, in reaction to Snoop Dogg’s invitation.

In Tems words:

"How you know you tha GOAT is when you attract the all the GOATs. It don’t take too long for a GOAT to recognize another GOAT. But the sheep, they always blind af."

Take a look at Tems' tweet here

Netizens react to Tems' tweet

@gideonjunior_;

"Context: Wizkid career is nothing without you."

@gloria0pearl:

Someone scream ‘QUEEN!!!!’ "

@abipinapple:

"Sometimes make una de use language way person go understand how I won take explain this for myself??first who be sheep ? Hope no be goat we de plan use for val una de say go meet recognize another any one way understand this tweet nah Goat of unknown languages."

Ikon_Living:

"Everyone with their own characteristic of GOAT Even Goats gan gan no get wahala reach like this. Humans."

@Ruthieee_Kay:

"Never knew a day will come when a goat will be regarded better than a sheep. I've always thought the opposite all my life. Wahala."

@wtfehnkde:

"Happy New Year, Temilade. You for at least greet us first before all this shalaye."

@Bigwiz08:

"So U dey call Burna and Davido sheep?"

@ebelee_:

"Tems please drop album, this is not why we’re here"

@divers1tyhire:

"baby you good? Why you tweet like Drake?"

Tems receives first Golden Globe nomination

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Tems gave her fans and supporters yet another reason to brag about her.

The much-loved songstress made history as became the first Nigerian singer to get a Golden Globe nomination.

Tems was nominated alongside Rihanna for her songwriting efforts on Marvel's Lift Me Up movie soundtrack.

Source: Legit.ng