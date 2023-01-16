Nigerian street pop Portable Zazu is working on a visual for his song dubbed Igboroorerin, directed by Unlimited LA

Portable shared different clips from the video shoot as people gathered around to watch him display

The video has stirred different reactions from many of the singer’s fans and followers, with many pointing out the black beret he used

Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu is set to take 2023 by storm with his first music video of the year for his song titled Igboroorerin.

Portable took to his Instagram page to share different clips from the video shoot which was directed by Unlimited LA.

Unlimited LA directs Portable's video shoot.

Source: Instagram

In the video, Portable could be seen showing some dance moves as he stood in the middle of a group of young men in uniformed outfits.

Sharing the video, the Zazu crooner wrote:

“About todays video shoot igboroorerin @oshinealasheju video is shot by @unlimitedla.”

See his post below:

Netizens react to Portable Zazu’s video shoot

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some netizens expressed concern over the use of black beret in the video, see them below:

nailsbyradoski:

"If you’re great everyone is your friend…imagine people now praising someone they once put to shame…God is the greatest ."

im__eman_:

"Nice shoes portable."

oyin_blinkz:

"Director,producer and singer zaazu ."

only1retro.jpg:

"That one no get shoe???? Make e get out!! ."

officialneyeclothing:

"Unlimited LA !!! Hard visuals right there ."

uplawy:

"You don start this year again ."

samuel_nana_77:

"Omo here looks like Ilasa Maja? Zazu don enter ilasa, omo ologo."

ayoleesky447:

"That Barrett fit later put the werey for wahala ."

savagequeenparis:

"Wahala what u doin ."

djkrisler:

"Are this in guys in white dancers … my take to @unlimitedla those guys in white are supposed to be substitute with heavily body built guys to display kala and blood in the eyes not some slim dancer looking like lazy boys that if 1 slap touch … then done fall … just saying #myopinion."

