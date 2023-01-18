Mavin singer Ayra Starr seems to be working on a new project for her fans, who she referred to as ‘Sabi’ boys and girls

She, however, went on to drag those who don’t love her kind of music as she seems not to care about them

Ayra Starr’s statement has sparked different reactions from netizens online as many clapped back at her in return

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It appears singer Ayra Starr has put herself up for dragging over a tweet she shared via her official Twitter handle while referring to those who aren’t her fans.

Ayra Starr had hinted she was working on a new anthem for her fans but went on to include a dig at those who are not lovers of her music.

Ayra Starr hints at new music project. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Making an anthem for Sabi boys and girls only , the rest of y’all can go and jump in a dam.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See her tweet below:

In another tweet, the Mavin signee said no one could bully her.

See her tweet below:

The reason behind the singer’s tweet is unknown.

Netizens react to Ayra Starr tweet

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

ghostyweirdo__:

"Na your papa go jump for lagoon … omo werey ! ."

dolly_pizzlleesneh:

"Okay now Na don jazzy I go blame for this one ☝️."

mixingchefpro:

"Small fame , problem don start ."

aderoyal_jr:

"Werey Alara gbigbe bi eja panla, Daddy re loma ko si lagoon. Omale gbigbe yiyan ."

iam_lilpapa:

"No worry na only sabi tribe they listen to your song Abi Pele Sabinus."

xxl_double_xl:

"Na so una take dey criticize my Rema boy that year but now una no get option than to jam to his anthems (Int’l artist) small Boy Make una this girl alone, abi una no know say she really SABI?? ."

blessingdolton:

"Good vibes to everyone reading this✨✨✨."

___itzsam88:

"Small money done Dey enter nah so them Dey do."

never0ffgod:

"This girl too rude see her lips thick like eran epon."

Ayra Starr confronts driver over reckless driving

Legit.ng reported how a viral video of Mavin singer Ayra Starr and her driver stirred reactions online.

In the short clip, Ayra Starr was seen in a car as she appeared to be making use of her phone to take some snaps.

She, however, turned away from what she was doing when her driver drove recklessly.

Source: Legit.ng