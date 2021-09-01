Singer Seun Kuti and his wife, Yeide, have tensioned members of the online community after they were spotted in some steamy bedroom photos

The singer’s wife dumped the pictures that captured them in an intimate moment on her official Instagram page

Several fans and industry colleagues thronged the comment section to gush over the celebrity couple

Singer Seun Kuti and his wife, Yeide, do not hold back when it comes to displaying affection for each other in public or on social media.

Just recently, the celebrity chef teased her Instagram followers with some steamy bedroom pictures of her and Seun.

Seun Kuti and wife sighted in steamy bedroom photos. Photo: @chefyeide

Source: Instagram

The couple appeared to have been spending private time away from their kid and they had quite an interesting time together.

Seun was spotted in a pink robe while his wife rocked a swimsuit in the same colour. Both husband and wife couldn’t get their hands off each other in the pictures and got really naughty in others.

Check out the photos below:

Fans, colleagues react

The photos stirred sweet reactions from fans and industry colleagues who have always adored the couple.

Read some comments sighted below:

monalisa.stephen said:

"Love you guys."

vectorthaviper said:

"Freaky freaky."

okantwins said:

"The best couple in the universe."

sinceety said:

"Its d 2nd, 3rd and 8th slide for me."

dy_discoveryou said:

"Love it and then loved it again."

deenthegrapher said:

"God when I have pink robe too na."

nature_smoke_house said:

"Romeo and Juliet dey learn."

