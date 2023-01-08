Internationally recognised Nigerian singer Wizkid has sparked enthusiasm online with a cheeky post he shared on his Insta-story

Wizkid in the post wrote, 'Soundman' which is the name of his second album, and it has got people salivating as volume 2 of the project is expected to drop soon

Legit.ng recalls that in 2022 when Wizzy was in Ghana he revealed that he had two albums that were ready to drop soon, the first was More Love, Less Ego; It seems Soundman Vol.2 is next

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid has recently got people talking online with a cheeky message he dropped on his Insta-story.

The singer in the cheeky message stirred emotions as he hints about dropping a new album, volume 2 of his critically acclaimed sophomore project Soundman.

Wizkid sparks emotions online with a post as he hints about dropping a quick follow-up album, Soundman Vol.2. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Wizkid in the latter months of 2022, dropped his official 5th studio album, More Love, Less Ego and at the time noted that he had two projects already mixed and mastered and ready to go.

However, with this new cheeky message on his Insta-story he seems to be signalling that he is set to drop a new album titled, Soundman Vol.2.

See Wizkid's post about dropping a new album that sparked reactions amongst fans:

See how netizens reacted to Wizkid's announcement on dropping a new album, Soundman Vol.2

@lil_boy4377:

"Make wizkid go sit down."

@mmanuel_musache:

"Drop Video for Jam on soundman1."

@dg01335:

"Baba sorry for us we never chop MIL finish you don give us MILLE we are still trying to digest it you don dey threat us again Wiz calm down you been talk am say music too plenty for hand and we know Atleast give us two years naw."

@ola_asumah:

"Big wiz ma pa wa pelu hits na."

@princesschika249:

"Yes we need it we love you star boy."

@___matino:

"Yes most underrated album."

@cruiseloadedblog:

"Yes we need it."

