Popular Nigerian singer and comedian Carter Efe disclosed that he is not Nigerian like many think

The Machala crooner, in a post, affirmed that he loves Nigeria, but he is really from Ghana

Carter's revelation did not go down well with people and quite a number of them disclosed they have had personal encounters with him

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian singer and comedian Carter Efe got people talking about his origin after he revealed his nationality.

The musician who is a staunch Wizkid believer disclosed in a post online that he is from Ghana even though he loves Nigeria.

Nigerians react as Carter Efe says he is from Ghana Photo credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

Despite his latest revelation, it is worthy of mention that Carter's real name is Oderhohwo Joseph Efe.

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reactions to Carter Efe's post

barrywhite_godson:

"We go soon disown this one for Benin."

ask__of_ameno_of_coins:

"Ughelli boy delta state."

iam_dayooo:

"Very true, his bald head and showering saliva is a common trait in GH."

marketingmompeneur:

"You're an Ughelli boy, so no lie."

dequezgram:

"E fit be true sha Ghanaians dey get big head, lips tho."

naxi_emmanuel:

"Ghana boys no dey hustle like he do, he no fit from Ghana. Ghana youths are the most lazy youths in Africa!"

rocky_paige1:

"Ughelli boy don turn Ghanaian I no fit believe wetin dis boy day talk again."

d_girl_ruth:

"Ughelli boy me and efe go the same lesson for Baptist school for market side."

derryastro2:

"Ughelli boy keh."

iam__temiloluwa12:

"This one no just get sense."

Nigerians excited for Carter Efe as he finally meets Wizkid

Nigerian singer Carter Efe dropped a single Machala in honour of his idol Wizkid and it was almost an instant hit.

On social media, Carter refuses to let any insult to Wizkid slide even though he had never seen the singer in person.

After months of trolling, Carter ended 2022 on a high note as he finally got to meet the Bad To Me crooner at his concert in Lagos on December 30.

He shared a video of how Wizkid pulled him closer for a hug when he walked up to him backstage.

Source: Legit.ng