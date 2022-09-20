Controversial Twitter influencer Daniel Regha is at it again, and this time he has set his critical gaze at the YBNL singer, Asake

Daniel slammed the Afrobeat sensation in a post shared on his Twitter handle that all of his songs sound alike, and he needs to up his pen game

The popular brand influencer also noted that Asake should take this time to enjoy all the love and affection he is currently being shown but shouldn't release any new songs until next year

Famous controversial social media influencer Daniel Regha, as ever, is at his critical best again, and this time he set his gaze on the fast-rising singer Asake.

In a tweet that has gone viral, Daniel slammed the singer's songwriting skills while also criticising the YBNL signee's general musicianship.

The influencer noted that all of Asake's songs sound alike and that while people might enjoy them now, they would soon get bored and tired of them.

Influencer Daniel Regha slams Asake and advises him not to release any other new songs this year again. Photo credit: @danielregha/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

He then advised the singer not to release any new songs again this year and that he should wait until next year because that's the smartest thing to do since his album is doing well.

Regha further advised Asake to use the hiatus period to explore other music genres while improving his songwriting skills.

Read Daniel's tweet below:

"Asake shouldn't release any new song till next year, that's the smart thing to do since his album is doing well. He should take time to up his pen game so that he can explore other music genres cos his songs sound alike; Fans are vibing to his sound now but may get tired of it soon."

Read some of the reactions to Regha's comment by netizens:

@angel_okechukwu:

"Am I the only one that doesn't understand why y'all love his song? I feel like it's over-hyped."

@ereh_stephen:

"Regha, you should just stop tweeting till next year since all your tweets are advised and looks insulting, Ppl are just following you now very soon nobody will be commenting on your tweets any longer!."

@AnthonyOnyema15:

"Asake is not wizkid nor olamide.....his style of music tends to fade faster when people get use to it I think Daniel is right....No offense."

@chiefofthecity:

"Make dem suspend this guy account abeg.

Asake opens up on how Olamide took his career to another level as he did for Fireboy DML, Lil Kesh, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting when fast-rising singer Asake aka Mr Money, the current Nigerian music industry rave, thanked Olamide for helping to transform his career.

Asake has joined the likes of Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, and Fireboy DML, among others who, through Olamide, made it to fame.

The singer, Olamide, signed to his Yahoo Boy No Laptop (YBNL) label in February 2022, has nothing but good words to say about his boss.

Source: Legit.ng