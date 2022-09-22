Nigerian visual artiste, Okechukwu Meshack, has caught the attention of many in the online community with his amazing talent

Honouring fast-rising music sensation, Asake, the visual artist used grains of sugar to draw an impressive portrait of the singer

Many social media users who came across the video of the talented young man doing his thing heaped accolades on him

YBNL music star, Asake, continues to warm his way into the hearts of thousands with his music. This explains why he is building his own strong fan base.

Recently, a Nigerian visual artist identified as Okechukwu Meshack went the extra mile to show his love for the Terminator hitmaker.

Man draws Asake with sugar. Photo: @asakemusic/@emotoned

Source: Instagram

Meshack left many people impressed after sharing a video that captured how he drew a portrait of the sensational musician with granulated sugar.

Check out the video as sighted online below:

Read what Nigerians are saying on social media

madubukoceci said:

"E reach to draw with sugar because e music too dey sweet ."

madubukoceci said:

"God really blessed people with talent."

oluwa_seni said:

"Pure talent... Asake get sugar it is understandable."

d3br4.j said:

"Okay no this is actually coool.."

dr.chubbygideon said:

"Talents dey this country. But Nigeria government can't even help ."

_gwen24 said:

"Who Dey discover person talent, I wan discover my own talent too ."

demi.ache said:

"Wow make the guy send me his account make I bless am on behalf of my Man ."

boo_thungs said:

"God I don’t want to be a mechanic, I want to be a baller when they where sharing talent where was I ??"

Don Jazzy hails Asake's new album

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy couldn't contain his excitement for Asake's new album as he took to his social media page to hail the street music sensation.

Don Baba J wrote on his page that the singer should just be given the award of the artist of the year already.

The Peace Be Unto you singer, who recently dropped his first official album titled Mr Money With The Vibe, is probably the biggest breakout star in the music industry in 2022.

