Mr Eazi's music label Empawa Africa has discovered a new act in the Nigerian music industry named Wadude

Empawa Africa is saddled with the responsibility of promoting and marketing Wadude and his songs

A contract deal was signed by the budding singer and Mr Eazi's label just in August 2022

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has not only been churning out more music but also discovering new talents and promoting their work through his Empawa record label.

Through Empawa Africa, the singer gives grants to upcoming artists across Africa. Wadude is one of the new acts benefitting from Mr Eazi's label.

Legit.ng gathered that Wadude's talent was recognised by Mr Eazi and his team at Empawa Africa. This led the young singer to sign a distribution contract with the Leg Over singer's label in August 2022.

Mr Eazi's Empawa signs new deal with fast-rising singer Wadude. Photo: Mr Eazi, Wadude

Source: Instagram

What this portends is that Wadude's songs will find their entrance into new markets. It is also expected to earn him more playlists and catapult the music career of the budding artist.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Reacting to the development, Wadude said that he is grateful for the progress his career is experiencing within a short time and is super excited about it.

"I am super excited to be part of Empawa. Music is not just an escape for me, it is a way of self-expression. A grateful heart is the beginning of greatness, he concluded.

The singer, who recently featured Bella Shmurda in one of his newly released singles, Expensive Love, noted that people listening to his songs always make him happy. Wadude claims he is ready to shake up the Nigerian music industry with his creative talents. Another of his new songs is titled Gemini Babe.

Omolayo Iyanuoluwa Olamide, popularly known as Wadude, grew up in the ever-busy and bustling part of Lagos, Iyana Oworo.

He embarked on a music career in 2021 when he released a single titled Zanzibar. Other songs from his stable include his debut EP titled Last Dude and a single, On The Low.

Ikorodu Bois recreate Mr Eazi’s Legalize music video

In another article, Legit.ng reported that Ikorodu Bois remade Mr Eazi's song on social media and their fans are completely here for it.

The group of talented young boys went after singer Mr Eazi’s Legalize music video, which features his wife-to-be, Temi Otedola.

Sharing their version of the video on Instagram, the boys mentioned how much they have loved the original song.

They, however, urged their fans and followers not to tag the handle of Mr Eazi and Temi.

Source: Legit.ng