Comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, have sparked funny reactions following a remake of singer Mr Eazi’s Legalize video

The boys shared their version of the music video on Instagram while pointing out how much they love the track

Fans and other social media users were spotted in the comment section with different reactions to the video

Ikorodu Bois uploaded their latest music video remake on social media and their fans are completely here for it.

This time around, the group of talented boys went after singer Mr Eazi’s Legalize music video which features his wife-to-be, Temi Otedola.

Ikorodu Bois recreate Mr Eazi's Legalize music video. Photo: @ikorodubois

Source: Instagram

Sharing their version of the video on Instagram, the boys mentioned how much they have come to love the original so much.

They, however, urged their fans and followers not to tag the handle of Mr Eazi and Temi.

Their caption read:

"We love this music video, we had to jump on it #ikoroduboisversion #lowbudget. Don’t tag them o."

Watch the video below:

Social media users drop comments

i_am_ommazzy said:

"Them no see girl use act temi, Na boy them use, that one bad o."

_atuma said:

"What’s wrong with these kids? Loveeet."

yes_iam_gift said:

"You guys are too much please ."

me_dubzzi said:

"These boys de try too much."

mvuselelobnzama said:

"So much work went into this ‍♂️Well done."

distinct_souvenirs said:

"Awwwwn this is so beautiful , una nor tag the main the main make I help una . @femiotedola dear sir I know you would love this . We wish the couple a lifetime of love and happiness . God bless their union , Please sir , I am into Corporate Gifts and Wedding Souvenirs . E ma gbagbe Emi naa ooo."

Ikorodu Bois recreate moment Davido's uncle prostrated for his dad

Legit.ng reported that Davido's uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, on hearing that he emerged the winner in the Osun election, immediately prostrated in front of his brother, Davido's dad.

The important moment went viral on social media, and popular Instagram sensation Ikorodu Bois recreated the video.

The boys paid attention to details by using appropriate characters and implementing the tension in the room.

