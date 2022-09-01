The famous viral song Machala by skit maker turn singer Carter Efe has been hacked off the international streaming platforms Spotify and Apple Music

The song is arguably one of the biggest songs of 2022 so far, and its removal from these music apps has come as a rude shock

The song is an exaltation by Carter Efe done to celebrate the famous international Afrobeats singer Wizkid

Recently released viral song Machala by fast-rising skit maker turn singer Carter Efe featuring upcoming artist Berri Tiga has been removed from the music streaming platforms of Spotify and Apple Music.

At the time of publishing, it isn't yet confirmed why the song was removed from the international music streaming platforms.

Popular skit maker's song Machala has been removed from Spotify and Apple Music platforms Photo credit: @carterefe

Source: Instagram

The song is arguably one of the biggest new tunes of 2022, with two-thirds of the year already gone.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Days after it was released, Carter Efe's song held the number one spot in the country on all digital streaming platforms; the song dropped on 30 July 2022.

However, the hit song will still be available on YouTube and Audiomack but no longer on Apple Music and Spotify; there has been no official confirmation as to why this is the case.

Machala's unfortunate removal has led many to take to social media to complain that they can no longer listen to the hit song on the popular streaming apps.

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that Carter Efe took to his Instagram page to celebrate after Ousmane Dembele used his song in a post on his Instagram page that led to viral reactions across social media platforms.

See how netizens reacted to this news:

@ayomidate:

"Pele oh beauty nugwa"

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Pele mr Nigeria ."

@d_reel_dawg:

"Is FC a joke to u."

@maka_theblogger:

"Stop playing."

Carter Efe aims at Grammys, shares inspiring throwback photos of when he was a tailor

Nigerian online comedian turned singer Carter Efe sparked hilarious reactions on social media a while back when he tweeted some things about himself.

The skit maker shared hilarious throwback photos of himself as a fashion designer and noted that his song Machala changed his life for good.

In another tweet, he noted that Machala would get a Grammy nomination as he declared his love for Wizkid.

Source: Legit.ng