Award-winning singer and songwriter Usher Raymond has responded to the trending video of two cute kids and their mom vibing to his song

The megastar shared the viral clip of the sweet babies singing along to his hit song Superstar on his social media pages

The My Boo hitmaker's millions of fans flocked his timeline to comment on the video; many said it is all kinds of adorable

A video of two adorable babies and their lovely mother singing along to Usher Raymond's hit song Superstar has caused a buzz on social media.

Usher has responded to the viral clip of kids singing along to his song 'Superstar'. Image: Getty Images.

Peeps, including the singer himself, shared the lovely video on their timelines. The self-proclaimed king of RnB had his millions of Twitter followers gushing when he responded to the sweet clip.

The Love In This Club hitmaker shared the now-viral clip on his Twitter page and joked that the tiny tots will steal his job from him. Some of Usher's followers played along with the joke, asking him to do a collaboration with the cute babies. He tweeted:

"She's coming for my job."

@NOnxZee said:

"Finally a worthy opponent for a Versuz."

@theillnonna commented:

"baby girl put her hands on her chest so cute ."

@katinacobbin said:

"Chile, they is too cute! That baby was ready for the performance!"

@itscrystalloves wrote:

"She hit every note too. I seent it."

@mamachavez408 added:

"Come on dimple too cute!!!"

@beeteezie noted:

"That’s just good parenting right there."

@joyspov commented:

"the passion she felt from experiencing what she has…it knocked her off HER OWN TWO FEET! it’s over for u, sir."

Usher turns stage dancer as Davido performs

Popular singer and DMW label boss Davido made headlines over a video of him performing his hit song Fall with American singer Usher, who he said is his mentor.

The video saw Usher showing off serious dance moves as Davido performed on stage, with the audience cheering the two celebrities.

This is coming after Davido had expressed excitement over linking up with the singer in Las Vegas.

The video left many of Davido's fans and followers gushing.

