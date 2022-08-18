Jurors of the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) were hosted to dinner by the patron of the event, Bisi Onasanya, in Lagos

The 13-member panel, with two representing each of the five regions in Africa; and two other jurors representing North America and Europe, met in Lagos for the adjudication process

The executive producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, said the organisers are committed and dedicated to using music and culture as platforms to unite, motivate and create a peaceful Africa

The All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) has been promoting African music and strengthening the continent by telling a positive story.

This was made known by the organisers at the 8th Edition of the awards adjudication process and patrons’ dinner held at EbonyLife Place, Lagos.

President and executive producer of AFRIMA, Mike Dada, said the organisers are committed and dedicated to the objectives of the award event, which is using music and culture as platforms to unite, motivate and create a peaceful Africa.

“We will use culture and music to ensure that jobs are created, more people are employed, and more people are taken away from the streets; those are our objectives.

“In addition to that, we use the platform of AFRIMA to promote the strength of Africa and tell a positive story of the continent,” he said.

Dada also noted that the jurors who came to Nigeria from across the globe worked day and night to successfully screen all music submitted for the award. He stated that the 13-man juror had worked 18 hours daily since their arrival in Nigeria on Thursday, August 11, for straight eight days to meet up on August 24 date the nominees’ list for the 2022 award will be unveiled to the public.

Ambassador Minata S. Cessouma, the African Union commissioner for health, humanitarian affairs and social development, who spoke through Angela Martins, head of culture division, department of health, noted that AFRIMA was a great contribution to the development of the creative economy in Africa.

AFRIMA patron, Bisi Onasanya, said he is proud to be associated with the laudable aim and objectives and that African music is taking the world by surprise.

Onasanya noted that any time he travels out of the country, he hears Nigerian/African music being played in top hotels in the world.

“I have come to acknowledge the fact that African music is taking the whole world by surprise. If you go to different parts of the globe, in America, anywhere, you will find African music being played on their platforms. Wow, this has gotten to where I would say, without any fear of retribution, that the whole world is now afraid of African music because we're taking over.

