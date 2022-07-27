Nigerian controversial Portable was recently disqualified from this year’s Headies Award after he was nominated in 2 different categories

The organisers said the Zazu crooner was disqualified over a threat to kill other nominees if he failed to win amid many other reasons

Even though he has now been disqualified, many believed he wouldn’t still have won if he was still a part of the nominees

More than seven months after he shot to fame, Nigerian controversial singer Portable may have been close to bagging at least one Headies Award in 2022, but his lifestyle has ruined his chances.

This comes after the organisers of the prestigious Nigerian music award, in a statement on Tuesday, July 26, announced that the Zazu crooner had been disqualified over a threat he made to kill other nominees if he failed to win, among many other reasons.

Following his disqualification, Legit.ng organized a poll for its readers to vote on whether Portable could have won a Headies Award if he wasn’t disqualified.

Social media users had the choice to choose between Yes, No, Maybe and Comment. More than 60% voted No as they believed he wouldn’t have won. Less than 20% voted Yes, while 8.1% opted for May Be.

See the poll below:

Internet user reacts

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

4th_son:

"Even if he carry juju, he no fit win am ."

kolakehinde77:

"who cares."

Headies Award 2022: Organisers disqualify Portable Zazu

Popular controversial singer Portable Zazu may have to forget about winning a Headies Award this year after he had been nominated in two different categories.

The latest report revealed that the award organisers have disqualified the singer.

The organisers revealed the reason for the decision resulted from Portable’s threat to kill his co-nominees if he failed to win.

An extract from the statement read:

“We regret to announce that following numerous indicting statements made by Mr. Habeeb Okikiola popularly knowns as “Portable”, and the incessant negative attention that Mr Okikiola has garnered from the Nigeria Police and the general public in recent times, the organisers of the Headies have resolved to disqualify Mr Okikiola as a nominee at the forthcoming 15th Headies Awards."

