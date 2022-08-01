A Twitter influencer and media personality by the name of Hunkle Vick has revealed in a post online why he never takes Wizkid and his fans serious

The investigative journalist revealed that Big Wiz started his music career at Mo'Dogg studios at Ojuelegba, Lagos

Vick then went on to slam Wizkid for not supporting his old producer, Mo'Dogg, who he claims is now broke and can't make ends meet

Over the weekend, the name of the singer Wizkid trended across almost all social media platforms due to a song by skit maker Carter Efe dedicated to him titled "Machala".

However, in the wake of this one social media influencer and media personality by the name of Hunkle Vick has come out to criticise and slam the singer, Wizkid.

Vick's post revealed that Wizzy started his musical career at a studio called, Mo'Dogg in Ojuelegba, Lagos.

The post further revealed that the owner of this studio who gave Wizkid his first opportunity to engage in music professionally is currently broke and struggling badly to make ends meet.

The tweep also noted that it is because of this reason he doesn't respect the Grammy-award winner.

Hunkle Vick's further averred that Wizkid forgot his roots. Unlike many other music stars who still reach out to people from way back who helped them during the early days of their careers.

See Hunkle Vick's tweet about Big Wiz below:

"Wizkid started his musical career from modogg studio in ojuluelegba. Today modogg is broke and he can't make ends meet... I know him very well,he's not only my good friend but he's also my church member. We both were leaders in church..."

"You keep coming here to talk nonsense about wizkid helping people,I know some good and kindhearted music stars that never forgot their roots but obviously wizkid did. It's a pity... One reason I can never take wizkid fans serious in this life. Bunch of fake people."

See how Nigerians reacted to the tweet below:

@charliechakra

"Modogg was also quite rough on wizkid and his crew back then in many ways. I'm sure you remember this. Sometimes it's just karma."

@mrchyle

"No sha enter anywhere for surulere come talk this rubbish sha oooo"

@G_benmuller

"Was wiz the only artist who ever recorded in that studio? If wiz didn’t make it to where he his today you won’t be here saying this ! In fact you might even deny ever knowing wiz ! Same thing story! Nigerians always feeling entitled smh"

@luxe_et_vanite

"I’m not even a wizkid fan but by pure reasoning, was modogg paid for the sessions used or not?"

Who is Mo'Dogg?

Legit. ng after seeing this tweet decided to reach out to this self-acclaimed investigative journalist to know more about this person called "Mo'Dogg" and his relationship with Wizkid.

During our quick chat with Hunkle Vick, he revealed that Modogg was Wizkid's first producer.

He said the producer's real name is Mr Andy Umoh, and he currently lives in Eket, Akwa Ibom state.

This Hunkle Vick also claimed that Mr Andy used to work with Wizkid as far back as 2007 and 2008.

A quick listening to Wizkid's song "Ojuelegba" off the album, Ayo, you could hear the singer talk about his time way back in Ojuelegba and hustling to get gigs at Mo'Dogg studios.

Carter Efe speaks after a song he dedicated to Wizkid hits No 1

Legit.ng, earlier reported that comedian Carter Efe's dedicated track for Wizkid titled Machala had emerged as the number one song on Nigeria's top 100 songs on Apple music.

Many social media users had accused the funnyman of only chasing clout and looking for Wizkid's attention.

However, Carter Efe went on Instagram live to address this notion and noted that when he has for Wizkid is genuine.

