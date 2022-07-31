Music journalist, Joey Akan, recently took to social media to share his thoughts on Carter's trending song, Machala

Comedian Carter Efe's song, Machala -which is dedicated to Wizkid - has gained quite the recognition among music lovers.

Following the buzz surrounding the trending 'Wizkid anthem,' popular music journalist, Joey Akan has weighed in.

Akan says Wizkid's fame and impact are big. Credit: Wizkid, Carter Efe

Source: Instagram

In a new tweet, he pointed out that Nigeria - for the first time - has produced an artist that is so big that there are fans launching music careers based on his impact.

Read the tweet below:

"For the first time in Nigeria, we have an artist that has become so big that fans are launching music careers based on his fame and impact. Wizkid's impact on our culture is well documented, but when fan songs about you blow, that's another level of demonstrable greatness."

I love Wizkid genuinely, I'm not chasing clout: Carter Efe speaks after song he dedicated for singer hits No1

Carter Efe's dedicated track for Wizkid has emerged as the number one song on Apple music in Nigeria's top 100 songs.

The comedian almost went insane as he stripped himself on the street to celebrate the achievement and noted that it wasn't easy.

Many social media users feel the funnyman is only chasing clout and looking for Wizkid's attention.

Carter Efe went on Instagram live to address the topic and noted that when he has for Wizkid is genuine.

