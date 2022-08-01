A young man has taken to social media to point out that just like others, Grammy-award winning singer Burna Boy also has a catchphrase

The individual identified as seun played a number of Burna's songs and highlighted how many times he used the word 'remember'

While some people hailed the singer regardless and commended him for always ahring stories, others laughed at the repetition

A young man identified as Seun has highlighted a common feature in almost all of Grammy award winning singer, Burna Boy's songs.

In a video sighted online, Seun played some of Burna's popular songs and specifically pointed out the places the singer used the word 'remember'.

Despite the criticism, Seun had a great time singing along and dancing to the African Giant's hits.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to the video

righ_fead:

"Ode "

gfutu_re:

"And all na sample2."

jafftheking:

“REMEMBER” Burna is always sharing stories, advice and experiences."

darcozd:

"Burna boy to the world"

lorqsam:

"Na only davido hardly repeat words or lyrics."

david_blaqz:

"Guy remember you could get shot too"

tobismallzgram:

"Man need all his reparations what do you expect. Odogwu ❤️"

soplux7:

"Mugu no know that every musician Dey get one word wey dey work for am."

official_kingpin:

"Nice work but bro i won't say remember is burnaboy catch phrase. Because if you say so so you are saying "I" too is a catch phrase. My point is that burna said remember only when he had to tell you to remember not that he is just saying it. Idk if you get me tho. But i don't stick to your point."

