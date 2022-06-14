Nigerian music star Davido said the only way to win election in the country today is by winning votes

The singer said anyone who wins the votes truly won and any one who lost should accept defeat

Davido’s statement has stirred reactions from many of his fans and followers, who supported his opinion

Nigerian singer and DMW label boss David Adeleke better known as Davido said the only way to win election in the country now is by winning the votes of the people.

According to the singer, the people don’t want hear any other thing.

Davido says the only to win election in Nigeria now is to win votes. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido said any won who lost in an election should accept defeat and return home.

He wrote via his Twitter handle:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“The only way to win election now in Nigeria is to win the votes … We no wan hear any other thing !!! If u win u win if U lose u lose !!! GO HOME.”

See the post below:

Davido has been actively behind his uncle Ademola Adeleke, who is contesting to be the next governor of Osun state under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

lekan4thegods:

"Davido, as of this moment pls don’t involve in anything politically that will tarnish your image cos there are so many haters out there waiting for you to do a slight mistake and few seconds you in the mud."

yomicash0:

"Man doing politics and music! Focus o song of the summer is ahead of you sir."

vickybae001:

"Man is a musician and also a Nigerian he has the right to air his own opinion on Nigerian politics."

Davido's fans react as he gets to perform ahead of Wizkid & Burna Boy at Afro Nation festival

Nigerian star singers Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy are the headliners for this year’s Afro Nation Festival in Portugal, which would commence on the 1st of July and end on the 3rd of July.

Aside from three Nigerian stars, some other music stars who would be performing include PSquare, Ruger, Small Doctor, among others.

International singers like Chris Brown, Popcaan, Megan Thee Stallion are also expected to perform during the show.

Source: Legit.ng