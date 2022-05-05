Controversial Nigerian music star, Portable, is in the news once again for blasting a potential benefactor on social media

A UK-based Nigerian show promoter, Billyque, had hinted at taking the singer to Dubai and Portable shut down the claims

The Zazu crooner warned Billyque to stop posting false information and noted that someone else is taking him to Dubai

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, recently blasted UK-based Nigerian show promoter, Billyque, on social media.

It all started when Billyque left a comment on the singer’s page where he seemed to suggest that he would be taking him to Dubai soon.

Billyque had told Portable in the comment section not to miss his Dubai flight and this raised a response from the Zazu crooner.

Portable blasts show promoter Billyque. Photo: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable warned Billyque to stop posting false information about him online and went ahead to recount how the show promoter claimed he will run off if he takes him to London.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The Zazu crooner added that the promoter wasn’t the one responsible for his London trip and that his Dubai trip was also made possible by someone else called Samlarryy.

See their exchange below:

Internet users react to Portable's reply

Portable has been known to call out his benefactors since his rise to fame and this one wasn't any different. Read what Nigerians had to say about it below:

Udemegeorge:

“Make una leave the boy biko he should be in Rehab.”

Blvkcurrant.xx:

“And here’s one thing I like about him, he gives credit to the worthy and not the one trying to use him.”

Queentonita_:

“I don begin dey like this portable ...everybody dey collect woto woto .”

Cassey_berry28:

“Billy don make Portable speak queen’s English .”

Bjebony:

“But Billy didn't say that....he just said don't miss Dubai flight .”

The_only_arya:

“Portable no get joy o! Real definition of “if you talk, you collect”.”

Ada_mamush:

“Lmao una bring agbero enter music industry, everybody go collect.”

Hmm.

Londoners gather around Portable, sing his songs word for word

Portable recently took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself and his fans in the United Kingdom.

In the trending clip, Portable was seen heavily surrounded by a large crowd in the city as they waited excitedly for him to perform.

Not long after, the Zazu star gave in and it was followed by cheers of happiness from the crowd. The Londoners also passed the vibe check as they all whipped out their cameras to capture the singer while belting out his lyrics word for word.

Source: Legit.ng