A young man on Instagram has blessed a woman, Gloria, who lives alone and did not have a sustainable business to get by

The kind man was able to raise some money for her to get a house and furnish it in an elegant manner

In a video that went viral, Gloria's childhood dream also came true as a classy restaurant was opened for her

A kind young man known as @murphslife on Instagram has changed the fortune of an old woman with his media popularity.

After speaking to her and finding out how she struggles to make ends meet, @murphslife called on people to contribute to her welfare.

The woman cried as she received the money people gave her. Photo source: @mursphslife

Gloria got everything she dreamt of

In the latest video, he gathered all the cash donated and presented it to Gloria. The philanthropist used the money to get her a house and furnish it.

As if that was not enough, he made the woman's childhood dream of running her restaurant become a reality. He opened an eatery for her to run.

On the first day of business operation, people who had been following Gloria's story patronised her to give the woman support.

Below are some of the reactions:

gagaglenda said:

"So happy for Gloria! She certainly deserves everything! Gloria had a wonderful heart!"

coni_tu said:

"I don’t know how you control yourself, I will be crying the whole entire time this is happening, good heart."

714extracts said:

"God is good, he blesses people in mysterious ways sometimes."

getintherobot_shinji said:

"I am crying so hard right. I am so glad to be a part of your patreon."

mariiiaaaa_m said:

"God bless every person that made this possible for This lady."

kate.lynn.o said:

"Gloria is so deserving of all of this! So grateful you’ve given us the chance to help this sweet woman."

Another woman's life transformed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a kind Nigerian, Lynda Iroegbu, on Monday, February 14, revealed how she spent her Valentine's Day. She made a stranger she met in December 2021 smile.

Lynda revealed that the woman was a mother of five kids who was battling life challenges. Along the line, two of her kids died.

The petty business she was running was taken away from her by thugs. To lessen her burden, the kind lady opened a makeshift shop for her.

