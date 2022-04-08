A 12-year-old talented girl who showed off her boxing skill and defeated a boy in a match said she felt nothing

Maria who learnt boxing as self-defense and for sports purposes stated that she will like to be as successful as Anthony Joshua and Mike Tyson

The kid revealed she trains for four hours every day and does not pick up fights on the street just because she knows how to throw punches

A 12-year-old Nigerian kid, Ademodi Maria, who boxing story went viral in May for beating a boy silly during a game has spoken in an interview.

In a conversation with Temitope Popoola, the kid revealed that she detests cheating and would love to challenge that. Maria revealed that she would one day like to be like Anthony Joshua and Mike Tyson.

The girl said she did not feel anything for beating the boy.

The 12-year-old revealed that some people who pretend to be her friend sometimes taunt her, asking if she could fight and defeat them.

The girl said he took interest in boxing when he used to follow her dad to when he trained as a boxer. The kid revealed that she trains four hours daily. Maria said despite her skill, she does not fight on the street.

Maria believes that she can use her boxing skill to protect herself against harm someday. When asked about her game where she knocked out a boy, the 12-year-old said she feels nothing.

The kid who said she weighs around 28kg said she does not feel anything whenever she beats boys up in a boxing ring. Maria added that she also does not know how they feel.

Maria said she cannot could the times she has sparred against boys in a game. Despite the matches she has been in, the 12-year-old has never lost any.

Maria’s father said when the girl started learning boxing, they always complained that he is allowing a fine girl to engage in such sport.

Watch her video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

Aibueku Joseph said:

"Everyone in the family is a boxer.. aah aah.."

Mazi Kenneth Ebere said:

"This is the real reason why my daughters will go into combat sports,just for self defence."

Saheed Olanrewaju Omobolaji said:

"I pray a legit sponsor shows up to boost your career."

Agha Valo said:

"God wiill grant your heart desires. I pray you achieve everything achievable in Jesus name. I will be happy the day my pilot will be you."

Comfort Isaac said:

"It seems am gonna enrol my 9rs old daughter into boxing,,just for self defense."

Adedeji Okunade said:

"Baby girl move on D LORD IS UR STRGNTH, ND IS AT UR SIDE IJMN."

