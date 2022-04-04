Although Nigerian music veteran Sound Sultan died in 2021, which came as a shock to many, his music continues to live on

In the latest update via the late singer's Instagram page, it was announced that his 9th studio album would be out soon

The album comes with a track featuring Teni, and Mr Real, as many fans of Sound Sultan say they can't wait for the release

Fans of popular singer Sound Sultan, who died in 2021, are anticipating the release of his ninth studio album.

This comes as the latest announcement was dropped via the late singer's social media page, which revealed that his ninth studio is almost ready.

Sound Sultan's 9th album which features Teni, Mr Real is set to be released. Credit: @soundsultan

Source: Instagram

The post read:

"soundsultan 9th studio album Loading.....Ramadan Mubarak my people, good music lives on."

See the post below:

A snippet of his project with Teni and Mr Real was also shared via the page.

See the post below:

Recall that Sound Sultan died of throat cancer at the age of 44 on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

Nigerians react to news of late Sound Sultan's album

Fans and followers of the late singer have since taken to the comment section to react.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

isaacgeralds:

"Yes please!!! Give us all the amazing music he’s made!!!"

kelanikehinde:

"Continue to rest in peace legend..."

davycurtis:

"Sultan Of Sounds.... Whoooo deeeeey!!!!??"

walediamond_blackdiamond:

"The soul of the talented one, lives on.......❤️."

sammostardom:

" The Legend, always on point."

babadeeninja:

"@idcabasa overboard on this one....great album Loading . @soundsultan lives on."

dobliyou_b:

"I will definitely be evergreen on a see me now level more blessings."

smo_spencer:

"Definitely it’d be great."

chinorita_pretty:

"Keep resting chei."

official_slimkay1:

"I can feel WIZKID in it."

