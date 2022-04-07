Wizkid's aide Godson has sparked reactions after he unexpectedly dragged Nigerian music star Yemi Alade for no reason

Godson, in a statement, said Alade wouldn't be able to achieve what Wizkid has achieved after he sold out his Paris show in one minute

Many Nigerians reacting to the statement claimed the shade was because of Wizkid's Grammy loss to Angelique Kidjo as Yemi was part of the Nigerian stars she featured

Wizkid's aide Godson has sparked drama with his recent statement on social media where he boldly dragged Nigerian music star Yemi Alade after Wizkid sold out his Paris show in one minute.

Godson claimed Yemi wouldn't be able to achieve a similar feat despite her French or Francophone focused songs.

Godson dragged Yemi Alade after Wizkid sold out Paris show in 1 minute. Credit: @yemialade @wizkidayo @wizkidsource

Source: Instagram

He added that the Nigerian female star would never be able to sell out a 20,400 capacity arena till the day she dies.

Godson's statement comes three days after Yemi Alade bagged a Grammy over her contribution to Angelique Kidjo’s award-winning album Mother Nature which beat Wizkid’s Made in Lagos in the Best Global Music Album category at the 64th Grammy Awards.

See the post below:

Nigerians criticise Godson

Legit.ng captured reactions from Nigerians, see them below:

oparah_somzy:

"This is wrong!!!I love Yemi Alade and she’s doing so well for herself."

the.blvckboy:

"I don’t get ?? Why ?? What did she do ?? Cos of Grammy ??? Nawa ooh."

iam_hayomide:

"Yemi Alade setting up her ringlight and phone to reply ."

life_of_melvin_kesh:

"Godson nobody send you message o."

chidera_dioha:

"Make godson close mouth, Who is he Sef I dnt know Him pls, GODson Wey we know don die."

mtdcosmetics_:

"Why this? From where? Na she collect the Grammy from you abi na aunty Angela."

mychukwuebuka:

"Wizkid has the most toxiiiic persons around him, his fans toxiiic too. ‍♂️. Sha he's an errand boy, so Yemi Alade is still not his mate."

Wizkid congratulates Angelique Kidjo and Black Coffee

Nigerian international singer Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid congratulated Beninese veteran Angelique Kidjo and South African DJ Black Coffee who won awards at the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, which took place over the weekend.

Recall that Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ was nominated in the category of Best Global music album, and his hit single Essense was nominated for Best Global Music Performance, which he lost.

Wizkid lost to Arooj Aftab in the Best Global Music Performance, while Angelique won the Best Global Music Album.

Source: Legit.ng