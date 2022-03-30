Once again the Wizkid FC has something huge to celebrate and brag about after their favourite secured another global rating

The Nigerian singer is the only African who made the list of the most awarded male artistes in the world

Wizkid raked in 55 major awards and Nigerians are proud of his achievement and commended him

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid always gives his fans something huge to talk about as he has recorded yet another big rating.

The Wizkid FC have been bragging about their Starboy who ranked among the top 10 most awarded male artistes in the world in the 2020 decade.

Other International stars whom many thought could have made the top 10 list didn't feature. Nigeria's Wizkid is the only African flagbearer on the impressive list.

Korean music group, BTS are number one on the list with a remarkable 407 awards.

Justin Bieber is the second on the list with 174 awards, Ed Sheeran and Kanye West occupied the number 4 and 5 spot with 147 and 100 awards respectively

Wizkid has garnered an impressive 55 awards since the turn of the decade and Nigerians are proud of him.

Check out the full list below:

Nigerians congratulate Wizkid

Social media users have congratulated Wizkid for his latest ranking.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ezesamstar:

"This guy fit get money pass David on a low."

Omotonia:

"I still dey look for Burna Boy name."

Blessing050:

"I no dey support rubbish his just too cool more grace darling."

Dodmost_:

"And they will be shouting 001."

Aminuononoaishat:

"Congratulations and more wins Big Wiz."

Omotoshojnr:

"We brag with music only."

Olawise_4042:

"Gather here if you be Wizkid Fc."

Grammys refers to Wizkid as Afrobeat giant in thrilling video

Legit.ng previously reported that the Grammy awards released a video to talk about a Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, ahead of the 2022 show.

The Grammy profiled the Nigerian as an Afrobeat giant as they documented his achievement in the year under review.

Wizkid got two nominations in the 2022 Grammys as he looked forward to clinching the coveted prices at the awards.

