A video of Zlatan Ibile'senergetic performance at the just concluded Davido's O2 Arena concert has stirred massive reactions on social media

Zlatan mounted the stage and the DJ started his performance with his song with Burna Boy, Killing Dem only for him to change the track almost immediately

Zlatan went on to vibe to Bella Shmurda's Cash App and Nigerians noticed the glitch that happened and reacted differently to it

A video of Zlatan Ibile's performance at the just concluded Davido's We Rise By Lifting Others concert at the London O2 Arena has hit the internet.

In the video, Zlatan had to perform another song after the DJ stopped his track with Burna Boy Killing Dem almost immediately it came on.

Zlatan's performance at O2. Credit: @davido @burnaboygram @iam_ikeonyema

Source: Instagram

The singer moved on as if nothing happened as he had to perform Bella Shmurda's Cash Up and put up a nice performance with it.

Check out the video below:

Nigerians react

Social media users noticed the glitch that happened when the DJ stopped Burna Boy's song and chose Bella Shmurda's Cash App instead during Zlatan performance.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Nerobliss:

"Zlatan doesn't have a personal hit."

__Di.dee:

"Omo they just stopped Burna boy's song."

Officalposhie:

"Did Dey just burnaboy’s song out."

Oluwafemi799:

"DJ wan cause wahala, which kind mistake be that."

Bigfred_dillygram:

"Why dem stop d first song… cos of odogwu wahala."

Beebs_amala:

"This o2 day just day like Christmas Day."

Poshbeb:

"Odogwu no go like this one o."

Mondayjosephofficial:

"Ecool nor get better instruments."

Tejbillz:

"Be like una wan collect for Burna hand. Dj quickly change song."

