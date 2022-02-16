Legendary Nigerian musician, 2Baba Idibia sang the praises of two of his younger colleague Falz the Bahd Guy and Burna Boy

The singer was in awe as he shared a video of Falz's freestyle on Instagram and pleaded he do a collabo with Burna Boy

2Baba humbly begged the two youngsters to make it happen and Nigerians have reacted massively to his post

2Baba has proven that he is not just a fantastic singer, he also appreciates good music and amazing talents.

The veteran musician shared a video of Falz's lovely freestyle as he rhymed well to the flow of the slow instrumentals.

2Baba wants a Falz and Burna Boy's collabo. Credit: @official2baba @burnaboygram

2Baba was in awe of what he just listened to and begged Falz to please do a collaboration with fellow music star, Burna Boy:

pls my pple I humbly request for a @falzthebahdguy & @burnaboygram collab. Kindly 'elp me to ask dem pls."

Check out his post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to 2Baba's request for a Falz and Burna Boy's collaboration, some of them feel he has what it takes to make it happen.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Basket mouth:

"You just dey feel like say you be bad A&R sha!!! That’s going to be sick! Maybe I will jump on that sh*t."

Uniqueplies_studdard:

"Me want Falz & Brymo."

Edwardofficial01"

"they have a song together, titled “Alright” off Falz “27” album."

Vickayzi:

"Baba just tell your boys!!! You na Egbon."

Jhaydamuson:

"Yes ooo I will love to see them on the studio."

Rogermangram:

"I swear I've been praying for this kind of combo shaaaa!"

Adexmoveec:

"Falz rap is so unique, one collaboration is not enough for him and burnaboy."

2Baba shares photo of Burna Boy's Grammy plaque, says it's a dream come true

Legit.ng previously reported that 2Baba reacted to fellow Nigerian singer, Burna Boy's Grammy award win.

The veteran musician shared Burna Boy's Grammy plaque on social media and congratulated him on making history and bringing the award to the country.

2Baba also expressed excitement over the fact that the dream of achieving that kind of feat became a reality.

