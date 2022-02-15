Nigerian music duo, the PSquare brothers got everyone talking after a video of their energetic performance in Liberia hit the internet

The brothers got the fans jumping and screaming as they sang along to their evergreen music during the sold-out concert

After almost causing a stampede at the stadium, Peter Okoye bragged that things remained as if they never left

Nigerian superstar music brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye better known as PSquare got their fans in Liberia over the moon during their recent concert in the country.

PSquare treated the fans to unbeatable entertainment as they filled up a stadium in Liberia while delivering their energetic performances.

In the video that emerged online, the fans were seen cheering in their loud voices as the singers almost caused a stampede when they threw their shirts at the huge crowd.

Peter Okoye bragged about the amazing fans' love in the caption of the video:

"Like we never left! Not just about the music! Forget! We are loved. Thank you beautiful people of Liberia."

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted massively to the video of PSquare shutting down Liberian stadium, most of them commended their energies.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Callme_frodd:

"Both of you = Powerful."

_Lauren.dickson:

"This is Your best post."

Niyi_bol:

"Really massive, we’ve been “Psquare starved” all around the world."

Ivrynaya:

"Always a vibe seeing you guys."

Osaspower:

"Waooo ❤️ my love for psquare is too much."

Taiwoo27:

"See crowd when you are not politicians."

Freshdaddyo:

"Ebeano nwanne too much energy baddest superstar worldwide PSQUARE."

Mrvalmikechuks:

"Who get am really get am."

