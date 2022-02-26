A video of controversial singer, Portable in a fierce conversation with a number of women who are hailing him has emerged on social media

The Zazoo crooner was overheard telling the women that he has given them before as they scrambled around him for money

The video looked like a typical local location and Nigerians have reacted differently to the singer's angry response to the streets women

Zazoo Zeh crooner, Portable is back with yet another controversial video on social media as he engaged some women in a fierce conversation.

Portable was spotted among the women who were hailing and singing his song as they demanded money from him.

Portable's video with women in Abule Egba hits the internet. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

The location was reported to be in Abule-Egba, Lagos where the singer angrily told the women that he has given them money before.

The happy women didn't stop, they kept on calling more people to come and see the music star on their street while Portable angrily left the scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions to Portable's video

A number of social media users have reacted differently to Portable's video with the women.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Folu_____:

"This one no be celeb o na Caleb."

Kaybugar:

"It must be very cold in Abule egba. See portable jacket."

__Oyebisi.xx:

"This guy is always angry."

Angel_caily:

"Say na trenches of abulegba Trenches people deh disturb this guy. You people should leave him Abeg."

Royalbwoi:

"But why portable day always wear winter jacket for this Nigeria Hot Sun."

Kriss_onos2:

"Na Olamide Badoo Cause all these ones."

Thisbeyuu_:

"How person go get such December hit song and go back to trenches."

Xixtu_:

"Portable no even look like celebrity at allzazuu to d world."

Portable nabs guy impersonating him

Legit.ng previously reported that Portable accosted an individual who has been impersonating him on social media over the past few weeks.

A video captured the moment the enraged singer questioned the individual and threatened to deal with others who are still impersonating him.

Moments after the heated exchange, a fresh video surfaced online showing the moment Portable made peace with the individual.

Source: Legit.ng