Makhadzi and Master KG's new single titled Kulakwe is raking in numbers hence the couple has been applauded for their talent

The Limpopo-born couple dropped the track a few days ago and it gathered 100 000 views on YouTube in less than a day after it dropped

The singer and music producer's fans shared that the track is lit and praised the Jerusalema hitmaker for going in hard with the beat

Makhadzi and Master KG are raking in numbers with their new single. The couple dropped Kulakwe recently and the single is already raking in the numbers.

Makhadzi and Master KG’s have dropped a new single, 'Kulakwe'. Image: @makhadzisa, @masterkgsa

Source: Instagram

The singer and music producer teamed-up and released the single just a few weeks after confirming that they're back together. Kulakwe dropped on Friday morning, 4 February.

Taking to Twitter, Makhadzi shared that the song gathered 100 000 views on YouTube in less than 24 hours after they dropped it. The lit track also made it on iTunes Top 3 on its release date, according to ZAlebs.

Peeps took to Makhadzi's comment section on the micro-blogging app and praised them for releasing another banger.

Sitso87:

"You deserve it. Great vocals. You make a great combo with your man. @MasterKGsa was showing off with the beat. It's on repeat! Loud speakers nezi phuzwayo. Phambili nontombi!"

Langa92934062:

"The song is just hot hot, shout out to Master KG the beats are hitting very hard."

MikeManku:

"This is my day starter. I started playing it this morning. It gives me wings."

LukasMalose:

"Been repeating the song the whole day....You never disappoint Khadzi!! Keep on shining. Ndaa."

Master KG reveals he did not pay Burna Boy for collab on Jerusalema remix

In another development about Master KG, Legit.ng previously reported that Master KG never paid Burna Boy for his feature on the remix o the globally-renowned song Jerusalema.

The South African music producer spoke to a Nigerian newspaper and explained how the artist collaborated but they never spoke about payment.

Master KG said Burna Boy gave him the impression that he was a fan of the track and that he did feature from his heart.

Source: Legit.ng