Nigerian celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, has revealed how he felt by the news of Davido buying a car for his logistic manager, Isreal DMW

Poco Lee shared the video of the humbling moment Davido gave Isreal the ride on his Instagram page and told a short story about it

The dancer said the logistic manager had earlier told the superstar that he only wanted Venza and he trusted his boss to get it for him

Celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate with Davido's logistic manager, Isreal DMW.

Poco took fans back the memory lane when Isreal told the music superstar about his willingness to use a Venza ride and he is confident of getting it from him.

Poco Lee celebrates with Isreal DMW as Davido gifts him a Venza. Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

The dancer said the discussion happened last December in Port Harcourt:

"Na me happy pass .... Dec 12 2021 We were all in PH & I could remember juju jokingly telling @davido the only car he wants is a Venza & he said I know say my oga go buy am & today Juju is A Proud owner of A fresh white Venza."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Poco Lee's post, most of them congratulated Isreal and complimented Davido.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ivd001:

"Only one LEE❤️ congratulations @isrealdmw @davido Na Only MEN DE RUN AM."

Emmanyra:

"Poco lee suppose get manager of the year award. This your artist is poppin."

Officialkellyanthony:

"DAVID THE REALEST OUT If that dude was y’all president NIGERIA WOULD be better than USA ."

Michaelnzei:

"All the people wey d laugh Isreal."

Hayce30bg:

"Everybody don dey wait for Poco to post juju."

Balo_ng:

"Davido can never do wrong in my eyes ♥️ Congratulations Juju."

I will rather die than let a bullet hit Davido

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that one of Davido's crew members, Isreal DMW, made a shocking revelation.

In a video that emerged on Instagram, the logistic manager was seen traditionally calling on the gods to strike him down if he fails to protect Davido.

He further said he would rather die than allow a bullet to hit the singer.

Nigerians have reacted massively to his statement, some of them advised Davido to be wary of him.

