Nigerian celebrity dancer, Poco Lee, is gushing about the number of amazing foodstuffs his mother sent to him

Poco opined that his dear mother always treats him as if he is still in the hostel as she splashes her son with many eye-popping edible things

The dancer shared a video as he unraped the special package from his mother and hopes someone buys a car for him

Celebrity dancer, Poco Lee is tensioning his fans on Instagram with a new video he shared on the platform.

Poco received a special foodstuff delivery from his dear mother and noted that she still treats him like a secondary school student as he unwrapped the packages.

Poco Lee gets massive foodstuff from his mother. Credit: @poco_lee

Source: Instagram

He mentioned all the items that were included in the package and showed them to his followers:

"Pap. carrot. plantain, cucumber, garri, coconut, pineapple, groundnut, tin milk, sugar, juice, indomie, butter, milo, cherry, water melon, orange with better soup. Thank you maami."

The dancer captioned the video as:

"Before person go buy me my own car Make I dey use Wetin Maale send hold body."

Check out the video below:

Reactions

A number of Poco Lee fans and celebrity colleagues have commented on his video, some of them requested his house address.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Crazeclown:

"Thank you mooommyyy’ you stil be her orrrdiiinakachukwu na."

Bellokreb:

"Drop your address I wan see you for something important."

Beverly_osu:

"It’s the ending for me Biko ..,, thank you mummy."

Abutexfoodequipment:

"Poco abeg send me ur house address, i wan come check something."

Mcedopikin:

"Abeg keep the cucumber were only you go see am ooo, e get why."

Laughpillscomedy:

"That one sure pass. Meanwhile Poco where your hostel Dae? I just realize say na the same school we Dae. Make I come visit you."

Queenofdsun:

"You'll need me for d cooking baby poco."

