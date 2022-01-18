Fast-rising singer Portable has dragged Poco Lee again, but this time for an entirely different reason

In a video, the Zazu crooner was on stage with the dancer and he held him back as he revealed that Poco Lee has ripped him off yet again

Portable explained that the dancer does not show him love as he packed the ladies alone despite the fact that they sang the hit song Zazu together

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Portable definitely knows how to stay in the news with his hilarious dramas.

In a video sighted online, the singer and celebrity dancer, Poco Lee were both seen on stage during a performance.

Portable says Poco Lee has been packing all the girls Photo credit: @portablebaeby/@poco_lee

Source: Instagram

The moment the dancer made to leave the stage, Portable pulled him back and announced into the microphone that he has been ripped off by Poco Lee yet again.

According to Portable, girls have been showing only the dancer love and despite the fact that they sang Zazu together, Poco Lee has been packing the girls alone.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The singer added that Poco Lee ripped him off with the dollars drama and still wants to take the ladies away from him.

The hilarious accusation got Poco Lee and the crowd into a fit of laughter.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

callbuku:

"For Poco lee mind as him start, wetin him wan talk again, God abeg o."

king_thona:

"Omo this guy na pure cruise."

prettygifttyy:

"You must love this guyswears."

realmonalisa____x:

"This boy no normal."

wikley_350:

"Na everyday dem dae rip you....Abeg rest small ‍♂️"

officialshehu26:

"We don finally knw dat all these stuff na drama."

bodylon__:

"This guy na lasan Poco don suffer for him hand"

I have 2 sons with different women

Music sensation Portable shed more light on his humble beginning in an interview with singer and senior colleague, Jahbless.

The rave of the moment disclosed that he is currently not in a relationship as a lot of ladies have been coming to him to profess their love.

He, however, made a surprising revelation about having two sons with two different women. Portable equally said he has another lover at the moment but she has been misbehaving amid his newfound fame.

Source: Legit.ng