Hip-hop and Afrobeats producer Gemini Major has teased a collaboration with Chance The Rapper

The artist, who has collaborated with Cassper Nyovest on numerous projects, shared that he's in Ghana working on new music with the US rapper

The star also shared a video of himself chilling with Chance and another popular US rapper, Vic Mensa

Music producer Gemini Major has announced that he's in studio with US artist, Chance The Rapper. The star, who has collaborated with Cassper Nyovest on a number of projects, is spending his new year in Ghana.

Gemini Major is working on new music with Chance The Rapper. Image: @geminimaejor, @chancetherapper

Source: Instagram

Gemini Major took to a few days back to respond to a curious fan who asked where he was. Along with laughing emojis, the star told the tweep:

The artist's fans took to his comment section to congratulate him while his naysayers shared that they don't believe him.

@NkosikhonaSthe2 said:

"Ishuu ntwanaz, keep putting in work broe and make us proud, broski."

@bibo_vincent wrote:

"Elite bro @GeminiMajor, chance is fire. He makes great music."

@icepops_21 commented:

"Aowa, send proof."

According to SlikourOnLife, Gemini later took to the same platform and posted a video of himself, US rapper and Nadia Nakai's ex Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

The clip received major love from his loyal stans. Gemini's fans reacted to the clip:

@dustyzee1 said:

"LOL and he proved it. Anyway, shout out to Cassper for introducing Major to us."

@mpho08251233 wrote:

"Ex ya Nadia Nakai doesn't look too happy."

@Lingling24_SA added:

"Dreams come true."

DJ Khaled hosts dinner for Drake, hilarious video trends

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng previously reported that DJ Khaled hosted hip-hop superstar Drake at his Miami home, US on Monday night, 20 September.

The DJ shared a hilarious video that was filmed at the dinner table. Rapper Fat Joe was also invited at the dinner party. In the funny clip, DJ Khaled kept asking his private chef, Melissa, what was on the menu.

Tweeps have shared hilarious reactions to the video. They suggested that everyone on the dinner table, especially Drake, was starving while DJ Khaled kept disturbing them.

Source: Legit.ng