Popular UFC star Kamaru Usman recently joined fans on his Instagram page for an interesting live session

Midway into the live session, the sportsman and his adorable daughter were seen busting dance moves to Portable’s Zazu song

The video racked different reactions from many in the online community with some noting that the song is going even more viral

Even though he has been jumping from one drama to another, rising sensation Portable seems to be winning more fans with his debut single, Zazu.

Just recently, UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman jumped on the trending street song and gave it even more international recognition.

UFC champion Kamaru Usman and his daughter danced to Portable's Zazu song. Photo: @misspretty_14/@portablebaeby

From indications, the UFC fighter had joined his fans on Instagram for a live session and he gave them an insight into how he spends his free time.

A portion of the live session which is now making the rounds on social media captured Kamaru and his daughter dancing to Portable’s song.

The father and daughter didn’t just dance to the song, they made sure to try and recreate Portable’s viral dance moves as well.

Check out the video as spotted online below:

Reactions

emmy_young_official wrote:

"Wow! This is so lovely and amazing!"

ceemplybecca said:

"Zazuu later cast worldwide!! Crase tins can move market sha."

diva__ella said:

"The grace he carries is really helping him out. Though he should not slack and let this be his only hit."

semper09 said:

"People still dey wait make him shine finish, lol na only God dey determine that one take note and jot things down."

akporkija said:

"Everything about Portable de sweet me."

naomikamara92 said:

"Normally zeh.....to rep ur country day sweet pass wen u no day d country."

