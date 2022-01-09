Singer Burna Boy has indirectly reminded Nigerians of his upcoming physical fight with Ghanaian star Shatta Wale

In a video sighted on Instagram, the award winning superstar was seen giving one of the fighters in a boxing match, presumably the winner money

While some Nigerians say that the fighter will coach Burna Boy, other say that he will be sent to represent the singer in the fight against Shatta Wale

Burna Boy's generosity has sparked hilarious reactions and comments on social media about his impending fight with Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale.

In the video sighted on social media, the singer in the company of other people watched a boxing fight and at the end, gifted one of them, presumably the winner he sum of one million naira.

Butna Boy blesses fighter with money Photo credit: @shattawalemina/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

People around hailed the singer as he laid the bundles of money on the table. Burna Boy also shared a clip from his match on his Instagram story channel.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

brownsonsani:

"You sure say na dash ahbi e want make e teach am ahead of the upcoming fight against shatta."

gylliananthonette:

"Shatta wale Shay you see who go help Burna remove your teeth"

diva__ella:

"Maybe that’s the guy coaching him on his upcoming match with Shatta Wale Odogwu indeed."

master_trizzy:

"Shatta Wale go hear am soon "

obinnajames199:

"Odogwu loves violence."

ada_firstlady:

"Ha l was thinking is shatta and burna."

holuwa_teemee:

"Shatta wale will be somewhere thinking now...odogwu you bhad!!"

eeasylife_:

"Na that guy wan help am beat shatta wale."

softogbu:

"Burna boy is paying for boxing lessons for Shatta Wale."

Source: Legit.ng